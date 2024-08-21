In the Brasileirão, they are seventh with 37 points, in the Sudamericana 2025 zone they are already nine behind the leader Botafogo after tying last weekend against Vitória 2 to 2.

#MedicalReport Edinson Cavani: Grade II muscle injury in the left soleus. Professional Football Medical Department pic.twitter.com/zHLszswKpE — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) August 21, 2024