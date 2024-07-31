Boca Juniors faced Independent of the Valley in the match corresponding to the return of the sixteenth of the South American Cup in the Candy box and managed to advance to the next round by beating the Uruguayan by the minimum Edinson Cavani at minute 39, after having tied the first inning without scoring and despite having run out Milton Delgado to 61 by expulsion.
His next rival for the round of 16 of the South American Cup will be the Cruzeiro from Brazil, which they would face between August 14 and 21, closing everything on Brazilian soil.
However, it was first measured with Institute in Córdoba, for the Professional League, a match that ended in a goalless draw. What’s next? A match postponed due to the domestic tournament. Let’s review.
Boca Juniors coach Diego Martínez has changed the formation for Wednesday’s match, which starts at 8:30 p.m. at La Bombonera, and will play in a 4-3-3 formation. The coach has opted for Exequiel Zeballos to start and Agustín Martegani to make his debut.
The first big change will be in the tactical stoppage, because Boca will go from playing with its traditional 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3.
Although the defense will be the same one that tied against Instituto -Luis Advíncula, Gary Medel, Marcos Rojo and Lautaro Blanco-, the midfield will have a surprising presence: Agustín Martegani, a brand new reinforcement from San Lorenzo for 2.6 million dollars, will be the one accompanying Guillermo Pol Fernández, who appears as a possible addition to Sao Paulo, and Thomas Belmontearrived from Necaxa in this market and emerged from Lanús.
MOUTH: Sergio Romero; Luis AdvinculaGary Medel, Marcos Rojo, Lautaro Blanco; Tomas Belmonte, Pol Fernandez, Agustin Martegani; Miguel Merentiel, Edinson Cavani and Exequiel Zeballos.
