TODAY PLAYS #MOUTH!

🔵 The #Xeneize will face #Banfield for the date 7 of #TorneoBetano in #The Bombonera at 8:30 p.m.

👨🏻‍⚖️ The referee will be Fernando Espinoza.

🖥️ It will be broadcast on ESPN Premium. pic.twitter.com/Os6gaxbghq

— Xeneize Passion | Boca’s info (@_PasionXeneize) July 31, 2024