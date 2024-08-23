In the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, Boca lost on penalties to Cruzeiro and it was not enough to advance to the next stage. However, now the Xeneize must think about their next match: it will be against Estudiantes on matchday 12 of the 2024 Professional League.
After losing in the round of 16, Diego Martínez’s team will have four days to rest and train in preparation for their next match in the national competition.
The team will resume training in Brazil and in the afternoon, around 18:30, they will head to the airport to begin their return trip to Buenos Aires. The preparation now focuses on the match against Estudiantes next Monday. After that, Boca will face Rosario Central and on the horizon looms the hypothetical match against Talleres, for the Argentine Cup, in principle during the FIFA date of September.
Diego Martinez has not yet decided which team he will play for after being eliminated from the Sudamericana. “We have to be on our feet starting tomorrow. Estudiantes are coming to visit us, we have to add points and get the local championship on track, because Boca has to fight for important things”said Chiquito Romero.
Estudiantes begins to define the last details for the match with the absence of Santiago Ascacibar due to injury and Piatti will be tested on Saturday.
Pablo Piatti’s presence on the bench has not yet been confirmed, as he will be made to work more intensively as the week progresses and will be tested on Saturday.
STUDENTS: Matias Mansilla; Eric Meza, Luciano Lollo, Federico Fernandez, Gaston Benedetti; Tiago Palacios, Gabriel Neves, Enzo Perez, Bautista Kociubinski or Edwin Cetre; Luciano Gimenez and Guido Carrillo.
MOUTH: Rosemary; Advincula; Lemma; Red; White; Zenon; Medina; Fernandez; Martegani; Merentiel and Gimenez.
