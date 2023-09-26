Boca faces Palmeiras in the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores with the aim of being present in the grand final that will be played at the Maracaná Stadium on November 4 but also with the dream of lifting the most important title in South American football for the seventh time in its history.
Jorge Almirón’s team arrives at the matches against the “Verdão” team currently below expectations taking into account the level of players within the squad of the Ribera club.
Despite all this, Boca is in the semifinals of this Copa Libertadores 2023 without having managed to win a head-to-head match since against both Nacional (from Uruguay) and Racing the four games (2 of each series) ended in a draw, with Sergio Romero as a great figure in the penalties.
Regarding the initial XI, everything indicates that DT already has ten names of the 11 defined: he only maintains a doubt in the background that could modify the scheme.
What must be finalized for the first leg at home is whether he maintains the line of four at the back, with Marcelo Weigandt as the starter, or returns to the line of five that he used against Racing in the quarterfinals and Nicolás Valentini, the left-handed central defender, reappears. .
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Right side: Marcelo Weigandt or Nicolás Valentini (in that case it would be a line of five)
Central defender: Nicolas Figal
Central defender: Marcos Rojo – Captain
Left side: Frank Fabra
Right midfielder: Luis Advíncula
Central midfielder: Pol Fernandez
Central midfielder: Equi Fernandez
Left midfielder: Valentine Boat
Offensive midfielder: Cristian Medina
Center forward: Edinson Cavani
