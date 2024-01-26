Club Atlético Boca Juniors will undoubtedly be one of the great entertainers of the First Division, in the 2024 Professional League Cup, which will be the tournament of the first semester: the “Xeneize” was reinforced with Cristian Lema and Kevin Zenón, in addition to having with their brand new coach Diego Martínez, who has been putting together the team for the debut against Platense.
Boca will visit “Calamar”, who have just been runners-up in the last League Cup and who also have a new coach (Sebastián Grazzini) next Saturday, January 27, starting at 7:00 p.m. Argentine time at the Ciudad de Vicente López Stadium.
Martínez has several important casualties. Leandro Brey, Nicolás Valentini, Cristian Medina and Equi Fernández They will be absent due to their participation in the South American Pre-Olympic. Marcos Rojo continues to recover from a tear, while Marcelo Saracchi He has a muscle discomfort, which would leave a hole in the defense that could be covered by Frank Fabra. Everything seems to be clear in the Boca team, since the coach stopped a team in practice this Thursday, which is shaping up to be the same one that will take the field on Saturday.
“We will face a great rival, with great players and a great coach. We will have to be smart to discover their weapons and exploit ours. I am convinced that we will have a good result. We must not give up our ways; we must seek the match with our weapons“said Grazzini, Calamar's brand new coach, who has not yet provided details about the possible XI. In the last hours, he closed Maxi Urruti and Gabriel Hachen as reinforcements.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Cristian Lema and Frank Fabra
Frills: Pol Fernández, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez, Ezequiel Bullaude
Fronts: Luca Langoni and Miguel Merentiel.
