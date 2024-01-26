🔵🟡 #Mouth I Morning practice and 11 confirmed.

⚽️ Rosemary; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Fabra; Pol, Campuzano, Ramirez; Bullaude; Langoni and Merentiel.

📻 #Mouth will visit #Platense on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in its debut in the #LaLigaCup and you are going to live it for #DSportsRadio FM… pic.twitter.com/vCE56YutK7

— D Sports Radio 103.1 FM (@DSportsRadio) January 25, 2024