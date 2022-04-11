After the setback against Deportivo Cali, Boca Juniors receives Always Ready for the second date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores and Sebastián Battaglia would already have everything defined for the home premiere. Look!
The Boca goalkeeper is a seesaw in terms of performance and emotions with his fans. One day he saves you and the next he walks you back. How will you get up tomorrow?
Due to Carlos Zambrano’s injury, Nicolás Figal joined Battaglia’s starting eleven. We repeat: purely and exclusively due to injury, because its level is still poor.
The Colombian is part of the front line of Boca’s battle front to go out and win the matches. He contributes excessively in the attack and corrected defects -especially attention- in defense.
Luis Advíncula did not rest this weekend -he played the 90 minutes against Vélez- and will be in the game against Always Ready. The Peruvian is firm in the rear.
Who for many is essential to capture what Sebastián Battaglia wants on the court, He returns from an injury and will take charge of the axis of the Boca field. It’s crazy to think that a player can transform you from an amateur team to Pep’s City.
The one that emerged from the Boca quarry will be in the game again after being criticized for his performance against Cali. Good and beautiful passes are not enough to be the defender of the biggest club in Argentina.
Along with Cristian Medina, Ramírez is the footballer with the most impetus for the rival goal of the team led by Battaglia. If he gets up well, he can calmly play and win Boca.
He was the best against Vélez Sarsfield and that is why he would be ratified as a starter. Medina is dynamic and wants to run over the rival. It remains to find greater associations
With Luis Vázquez galloping at his heels, the Pipe Benedetto has the obligation to score again. He must be sorry for having harshly criticized his partner Agustín Almendra knowing the sudden changes in Boca’s day to day. One day he hero to the other enemy.
The Paraguayan must be the only undisputed footballer on this team. The pressure of Boca’s shirt does not weigh a gram on him. He plays and makes play. It would be great if I added a goalscorer fee. Romero Team.
He appeared in Cali among the eleven starters and showed no less hierarchy than Eduardo Salvio. He tried with crosses, shots and dribbles to harm the rival and infect his teammates. It’s a kid.
