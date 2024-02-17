Boca Juniors and Central Córdoba faced each other this Wednesday on matchday 5 of the Professional League in Argentina. Xeneize took the three points after beating their rival 2-0. At 8 minutes into the game, Merentiel opened the scoring and in the 74th minute, Kevin Zenón scored the final goal that left the three points in the Bombonera, against an opponent that arrived after beating Sarmiento 3-0, but it was noted that It is much inferior in terms of hierarchy, names and operation than its rival.
Now the blue and gold team must visit Lanús, which arrives in good shape due to its victory on the previous date precisely against the “Verde” of Junín, as a visitor and by 1 to 0 with a goal from Boggio. Let's go with the possible alignment that Diego Martínez can stop, along with the news.
Due to the recovery of Marcos Rojo and the return of Nicolás Valentini after participating in the Venezuela Pre-Olympic, the coach is considering the chance to play La Fortaleza with three center backs in the background: Cristian Lema, Jorge Nicolás Figal and Rojo.
In that case I would use two wingers-midfielders with a lot of arrival: Kevin Zenón, on the left, and Luis Advíncula, on the right. It would have Cristian Medina and Ezequiel Fernández (or Anselmino) in the center, who will surely make up the middle of the field. Guillermo “Pol” Fernández is ruled out: he suffered a high sprain of his right ankle.
Goalkeeper: Rosemary;.
Defenders: Blondel, Lema, Figal, Rojo; White
Frills: Advíncula, Medina, Equi or Anselmino, Zenón
Fronts: Merentiel
