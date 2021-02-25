Although the group stage of the Copa Libertadores will only begin to be played at the end of April (the draw will be held on the 9th), in Boca they received bad news from Conmebol, which decided to sanction Frank Fabra with three games for his expulsion against Santos in the second leg of the semifinals, and already generated a mystery to be resolved by the coaching staff.

The Colombian’s infraction was a direct stomp against Marinho. And it earned him not only the direct red but a sanction that will marginalize him from the middle of the group stage of the tournament. And also the club will have to pay a financial fine. What variables does the club now have for that site?

Fabra steps on Marinho.

With this, Miguel Ángel Russo already knows that he will not have one of his starters for the first matches of the tournament. And there his natural replacement will be Emmanuel Mas, who even started the League Cup final against Banfield after that game in Brazil. A detail: the San Juan’s contract ends in June and at the moment there were no talks to renew his contract.

In this context, the idea of ​​the coaching staff is also to film Agustín Sández, the reserve’s left back, so that he can be a part as an option in that sector in Cup matches. Although the club, the same, always reserves the possibility of incorporating a footballer if there is that possibility so that they can only play the international competition until May.

🖋 Defender Frank Fabra, who has 101 games and has won four titles with this shirt, this Saturday signed the renewal of his contract until December 2023 together with Jorge Bermúdez from the Soccer Council. Belonging and identity. For many more successes, Frank … 🇨🇴💙💛💙🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/3muBy6Uq8q – Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) February 20, 2021

Despite that red and disappointing elimination for Boca, the decision was still to extend the link of the Colombian side (he has been at the club for 5 years) because they trust his playing and attacking conditions. In fact, the restart of the official competition had him again as a starter in the last line.

An option that also appears on the horizon for Boca is that this place of the defense can be occupied by Marcos Rojo, who by that time of the season will have already joined the first team. And with years as a central defender, he also knew how to play decisive matches with Estudiantes and with the Argentine National Team on the left side.

Carrascal still has one

Judge Leodan Gonzalez expels Jorge Carrascal in the first leg of the semifinals between River and Palmeiras. Photo: AP

River’s brand new number 10, Jorge Carrascal received two suspension dates for being sent off in the first leg of the semis against Palmeiras played on Independiente’s court.

The Colombian already completed one by absent from the semifinal rematch in what was the elimination of his team in Brazil despite having won 2-0.

In this way, it will be available from the second day of the group stage. Also, for that red one, you will have to pay 1500 dollars.