In the last game of the tenth date in Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors received the visit of Colón at La Bombonera, a team that did not shrink and went out to stand up to those led by coach Mariano Herrón, getting the three points winning surprising 1-2.
In this match Boca was vastly superior even though the result may not seem like it. In total they had 19 shots to 4 from the rival, in addition to a possession percentage of 72%.
The equalizing goal was achieved Oscar Romero Villamayor at minute 76′, after a shot from outside the area that was deflected by a defender, to change the flow of the ball and put the equalizer.
Although the taste did not last long, and at 91′ he appeared Andrew Teuten to silence the stadium with his goal that meant the 1-2 victory.
Here we present the next 5 matches of the Xeneize team.
This will be a very special classic since the Cyclone is going through a very good moment, perhaps the best in recent years, and hopes to continue maintaining this streak against an irregular Boca. Obviously, there is still a lot of tournament to be played but this will be a transcendental match for both teams. Wednesday April 12, 4:30 p.m.
It will be a very difficult match for Xeneize since they have few days off compared to the game with San Lorenzo. The Pincha team is going through an irregular moment in this 2023 campaign. Saturday, April 15, 7:00 p.m.
The blue and gold team will be local for the first time in this edition of the Libertadores vs Deportivo Pereira, from Colombia, at La Bombonera. His rival is currently in position 12 out of 20 teams in the Colombian tournament. It will be on April 18.
The penultimate game of Boca Juniors in the month of April will be on April 23, when they enter the always complicated Gigante field to measure forces against Rosario Central. Undoubtedly, an attractive game of the day in Argentine soccer.
Boca Juniors closes the activity for the month of April on the 30th, when it receives a tight visit from Racing. This is a reserved forecast game and one of the most anticipated on matchday 14 of the competition.
Boca’s calendar
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
SAN LORENZO
|
12/4
|
16.30
|
LPF
|
STUDENTS
|
4/15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
LPF
|
RIP PEREIRA
|
4/18
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
ROSARY BEADS
|
23/4
|
TO DEFINE
|
LPF
|
RACING
|
4/30
|
TO DEFINE
|
LPF
