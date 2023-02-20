On Date 4 of the Professional Soccer League in Argentina, Boca beat Platense 3-1 at La Bombonera 2-1 with goals from Figal, Miguel Merentiel and Norberto Briasco. This result allows Hugo Ibarra’s team to add 7 points after four games played in this tournament. Let’s remember that in the run-up to the match against Squid, Martín Palermo was honored by the Xeneize managers at a moment that will remain etched in the memory of the fans.
Regarding the game, the team did not show its best version but was able to improve compared to the terrible performance in the defeat against Talleres in Córdoba on the previous date. Now, the calendar of the blue and gold team is beginning to adjust and will have very important meetings in the near future:
The next match for Hugo Ibarra’s team will be against Fortín and they will have to visit the José Amalfitani stadium. In recent years, Vélez was a rival who always proposed intense and disputed matches in all aspects of the game. This will be played next Saturday, February 25 at 9:30 p.m. in Argentina.
The game will be played on March 1 and Boca expects a rival in the final of this tournament that was left pending among so many strange situations that have occurred in Argentine soccer in recent years. He will face the winner of the duel between Banfield and River that will be played on Wednesday, February 22.
Xeneize will return to the Bombonera to receive one of the teams that has been a protagonist at the international level in recent years and that stands out for trying to have an associated and dynamic game in any stadium it visits.
It will be the debut of Xeneize, a tournament that has always gone very well for Xeneize, especially in recent years since it is the defending champion. They will face the club from Bahía Blanca, which is experiencing a complicated situation and is not the same as it has been in recent times.
Hugo Ibarra’s team will visit the Drill at Florencio Sola in a match that is noted as very even and depending on the result they may have seen each other in the final of the Champions Trophy in the event that the green and white team defeat River .
