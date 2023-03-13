Banfield defeated Boca 1-0 with a goal by Aaron Quirós, with a header, and was able to score three points for the first time so far in the 2023 Professional Football League (LPF). It was a very bad performance by the team tactically led by Hugo Ibarra since he was never able to establish himself on the playing field and could not show that individual superiority that exists between both teams.
Obviously, in this match, the Drill played every ball as if it were the last and managed to dominate the Xeneize in every corner of the court. With this defeat, Boca lost the chance to extend its unbeaten record of 4 games that came from the victory against Platense and that had the Argentine Super League title against Patronato.
Now, with this panorama, Ibarra’s team will have to improve, and a lot, their performance in the next matches. Let’s remember that there will be a small stop for the first FIFA date after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Boca vs Instituto – Date 8 – LPF – March 19
They will meet again for the first time since the Clausura 2006 (game that ended 1-1 in Córdoba). La Gloria is having an irregular start to the tournament in its return to the top flight of Argentine soccer. While the Xeneize must change the face.
Barracas Central vs Boca – Date 9 – LPF – April 2
This will be the second match in the history between both teams and the first ended in victory for the River team with a 3-1 result.
Boca vs Colón – Date 10 – LPF – April 9
The Santa Fe team is good for Xeneize since they have not been able to beat them in the last 5 games. It will be the 81st match between the two teams with 47 victories for Boca, 17 for Sabalero with 16 draws.
Boca vs Olimpo – Argentine Cup – First Round – April 12
It will be the debut in this edition for Xeneize, one of the most winners of this tournament, and it will be against an old acquaintance from the First Division who is currently in the First National.
San Lorenzo vs Boca – LPF – April 15
One of the first classics this year. El Ciclón is going through a very good moment and it is a totally renewed team thanks to Insúa.
