For Date 26 of the Professional Soccer League in Argentina, Boca lost 2-0 to Newell’s at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa Stadium and is now waiting for what happens with Racing, which plays against Lanús on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The goals for Rosario were scored by Juan Manuel García and Willer Ditta, who were with one less player since 35 minutes due to the expulsion of midfielder Juan Sforza for a double yellow card.
Next we are going to review the errors of the Ibarra team in this match that did not have positive aspects to highlight:
This was a constant in Xeneize’s game in recent months as Ibarra focused his game plan on defensive solidity.
Boca’s coach improvised with the change at halftime due to the departure of Carlos Zambrano to give Sebastián Villa entry. This caused Cristian Medina to become a full-back and Luis Advíncula to become a central defender. Then none of his changes made an impact on the game.
The Xeneize felt the absence of its reference and figure Marcos Rojo in the aerial game. This was clearly seen in the Rosario team’s second goal when center back Willer Ditta headed comfortably to score the second goal of the match.
For almost 55 minutes, Boca was with one man too many but did not know how to take advantage of this advantage and did not even feel it in its development since Newell’s two goals came after the expulsion.
It was a very difficult match for Boca from a physical point of view, since they have been playing matches for weeks with very few rest days and the players felt this effort from a physical point of view. Likewise, the blue and gold team has pending the 81 minutes against Gymnastics that will be played next Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. in Argentina,
