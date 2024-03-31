The South American Cup will have in 2024 a more than special edition, taking into account that teams of the magnitude of Boca Juniors and Racing will be present for Argentina in the second most important continental tournament at the club level, while Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Corinthians and Cruzeiro will defend Brazilian football, among other participating groups.
In 2023 the champion was Liga de Quito (Ecuador), which made its way to the Libertadores group zone, so in this way the tournament will look for a new champion.
After ten years of absence from the Copa Sudamericana, Boca Juniors returns to “the other half of glory” after having failed to earn his place for the Copa Libetadores.
The “Xeneize” team starts as the great favorite to win the tournament, but first they will have to overcome the group stage in which they were in Group D along with Nacional Potosí, Fortaleza and Sportivo Trinidense. We review their latest debuts in this tournament.
Boca debuted directly in the round of 16 against San Pablo, and was eliminated in a spicy series: in the first leg they won 2 to 1, but in the second leg they lost 1-0 and were eliminated due to their rival's away goal.
In the quarterfinals, they fell to Inter of Brazil (0-2 and 1-2), but in the first instance they had easily beaten Liga de Quito: 4-0 in the first leg at home, and 1 to 1 in the second leg in Ecuador .
Eliminated by Vélez in the round of 16 (1-1 and 0-1). On September 16, 2009 was the return match at Amalfitani, where “Fortín” scored the goal and passed.
Eliminated in the 16th round by Independiente. With Falcioni as coach, they tied 3 to 3 in the first leg, while in the second leg played on the “Rojo” field they tied 0 to 0, which allowed the Avellaneda club to advance to the phase.
In 2014, with Rodolfo Arruabarrena as coach, he beat Central Rosary in the second phase. The first leg ended 1-1, while in the second leg they beat 3-0 at La Bombonera. In the semifinals his classic rival River eliminated him, after 0-0 and 0-1.
#Boca39s #latest #debuts #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply