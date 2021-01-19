Those who walk the corridors of the Bombonera, who know the daily life of Casa Amarilla or the Ezeiza estate, usually talk about the “Mundo Boca”. For them, it is not just a soccer team; behind is a crowd of passionate fans and a heavy backpack. Perhaps Guillermo Barros Schelotto has defined it better than anyone: “Everything is magnified here; The good and bad”. And still at dawn in San Juan, when the party began to light up on the playing field of the Bicentennial stadium, Miguel Angel Russo left another phrase that fits perfectly with the xeneize reality: “In this club, an ant is an elephant.”

There are no middle ground on the banks of the Riachuelo. That is why a defeat could open the door to a great crisis and a victory tasted like a consolation prize because the ultimate objective was the Libertadores. “In Boca I know that everything is little, I am aware of that”, Russo added. However, it was celebrated strongly in Cuyo. Even though the Diego Maradona Cup was not the final that everyone dreamed of playing at the Maracana, a title was at stake. And beyond the unevenness and continental frustration, Boca won the only two local contests organized by the AFA between the pandemic and political expediency.

And in that train of comparisons that fans usually travel, it is a turn in favor in the daily hand-in-hand with River. Russo puffed out his chest. “Most of the Argentine soccer teams are on vacation; us, playing a final. They said that we played the group of death with Talleres, Lanús and Newell’s. We played the classic in the middle of the semifinal, we came back with one less, it is important ”, said the coach who won his third title at the club and was one step away from the top five that, obviously, Carlos Bianchi leads.

There was an internal row, fueled by criticism and because everyone spoke of the epic elimination of Marcelo Gallardo’s team against Palmeiras and the shameful farewell of Boca against Santos. Also, many other reasons, all sufficient to understand the euphoria generated by the seventieth star.

Something had suggested Carlos Izquierdoz, the captain in the absence of Carlos Tevez, during the press conference on Saturday, 24 hours before the new blue and gold consecration. “Obviously people are angry with us, but we always go everywhere and put our chest. Later, we are going to ask the teacher to pass on to you the data of what we ran that day and they will see that we did run, “he said. The images of the duel with Santos, with the players walking after the second goal, were lapidary. And the central defender picked up the glove after the victory in penalties against Banfield: “The day before the match with Santos it was my daughter’s birthday and I could only kiss her in my sleep and I traveled to play in Brazil. They can tell me that I am a donkey or a kicker, but not that I do not deliver everything. That is the worst insult for me as an athlete ”.

It was no accident, then, “We dedicate it to all …”, accompanied by an insult, which the players sang as soon as Julio Buffarini defeated Mauricio Arboleda’s resistance in the last penalty. “This final was very important to us,” he said. Wanchope Abila, who played with a hernia that was operated on last night. “If you ask me if I put my leg back to cover that shot, I tell you, yes, because of these colors I would do it again. They played it for me. I don’t mind being injured, ”said Diego González.

There was an oath and a pledge, like the one shown by Tevez, who got on the plane 24 hours later, despite the critical situation his father is going through. He felt that he had to show his face, beyond the hard personal moment that he is going through. He is the leader on and off the court. The voice of a locker room that suffered the loss of Guillermo Pol Fernández, a situation that generated tension. It was requested by the hung partner and there was no solution.

The star 70. The Boca players, led by Carlos Tevez, celebrate the victory over Banfield on penalties. (AFP)

A series of parades that circulated in the hours before the crash in San Juan also prompted the need for a rematch. “Players, enough of disrespecting Boca’s shirt. Soccer Council stop stealing. Reinforcement Pulpo and García. Shame”, prayed one of them. And almost simultaneously, other banners appeared in support of the idol vice president: “Román Riquelme, we know that they are operating against you. We bank you to death… ”. Nobody took charge of one or the other, but the political thread did not stop turning in the club. In that sense, Riquelme would break the silence in the next few days. He has not spoken since the elections. All the media weight fell on Jorge Bermúdez, Raúl Cascini and Marcelo Delgado.

These are hours of celebration and relief. And the dance of names is already beginning to sound to reinforce a squad that will need variants to fight the Libertadores again: Nahuel Tenaglia, from Talleres, is in the pipeline. The Football Council also thinks of a central flyer and a “9”. Will they return to the charge for Silvio Romero?

Players will start their vacation. They know that more demands will come. As Russo said, in Boca, everything is little.