In the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca faced Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 and already beat them 1-0, with a goal from Edinson Cavani, in one of the key matches of the semester. Now they will have to face San Lorenzo, in one of the classics of the Argentine Professional League, which comes from a 1-1 draw against Atlético Mineiro for the Libertadores. We review Boca’s injuries and suspensions.
Boca had the big news in practice with the presence of Ignacio Miramón, the latest signing who is expected to make his debut in the Boca jersey against Ciclón, and Marcos Rojo, who did not play in the Copa Sudamericana (he was on the bench) because he was reaching his physical limit.
Injured
Christian Lema He returned to the team to play against Cruzeiro. Marcos Rojo He would do the same for this match: he has not played since July 31, when he came off at half-time in the 3-0 win over Banfield, due to a new muscle injury from which he is still recovering. He was on the bench against Cruzeiro, so he was ready to come on if the coach decided so, but Diego Martínez did not specify it and now he will return to the field in this match.
Suspended
He doesn’t have one.
