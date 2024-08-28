Boca’s current situation is not good. What happened last week, when it was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana vs Cruzeiro, Now the domestic tournament is added.
Por day 12 of the Professional League 2024, those led by Diego Martínez went to La Plata and barely managed a 1-1 draw against Students.
Boca will play against Rosario Centralon Saturday, August 31, starting at 9:00 p.m. local time, for matchday 13 of the 2024 Argentine Professional Soccer League.
Then, he will play against Workshops for the 2024 Copa Argentina in the round of 16 of the tournament where they have just eliminated Central Norte and Almirante Brown. There is no official date yet, but it will be confirmed by the organization in the next few hours. We review the casualties that the Boca team will have for this match.
Injured
Edinson Cavani: He is recovering from a torn soleus muscle. While optimistic about his recovery, Boca are aiming for him to get some minutes against Racing in Avellaneda on the weekend of September 15.
Suspended
Lautaro Blanco: Having reached five yellow cards, he will miss the match against his former club for the 13th round of the Professional League. He can be replaced by Marcelo Saracchi, his natural replacement, or by Advincula plays left back in a line of three.
Milton Gimenez: He will also have to serve a one-match suspension since he was sent off against Estudiantes. His replacement has not yet been defined: Martínez will choose between Brian Aguirre, Lucas Janson and Exequiel Zeballos.
