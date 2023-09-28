The Copa Libertadores is the great ambition of Boca, one of the biggest teams in Argentina but also in South American football. Xeneize is seeking to lift the international trophy for the seventh time in its history and for the first time since 2007 when it defeated Gremio de Porto Alegre. Now, the Ribera team is on the verge of a new final but first it will have to overcome Palmeiras, the great candidate in this 2023 edition. This semi-final series will begin in Bombonera where Jorge Almirón’s team has an extensive undefeated record knowing the difficulty of the tournament.
In its own stadium, historically, Xeneize always became strong. Many rivals and fans have highlighted the encouragement of the people and all the fervor of their public in the Cup matches and, as the tournament progresses, it becomes increasingly greater and more intense. This makes it very difficult to emerge victorious, or even get a point, from La Bombonera.
All this is well reflected in the current streak of games that the Ribera team has in the Copa Libertadores. This dates from the 2020 edition and extends to the current one. Throughout this period of time, Xeneize has also been eliminated from the tournament due to penalties. It should be mentioned that Boca’s last loss in the Copa Libertadores was against Internacional de Porto Alegre 1-0 in what was the second leg of the round of 16 of that edition, and that they would end up advancing on penalties. The streak began in the quarterfinals of that edition with a 2-0 victory against Racing and continued with a 0-0 against Santos of Brazil in the semifinals and which ended with elimination from the tournament.
Already in the 2021 edition, they only had 4 games at home due to being eliminated in the round of 16 against Atlético Mineiro due to penalties in Brazil. Throughout these matches, the peculiarity was that they scored 5 goals but did not concede a single goal in this period. In the next tournament, something similar happened as they were eliminated at the same stage but it was on penalties against Corinthians and at La Bombonera. There were 4 goals at home and only 1 received.
Now, in 2023, the debut was a hard-fought victory against Deportivo Pereira by 2-1 and followed with victories against Colo-Colo and Monagas by 1-0 and 4-0 respectively. But since the round of 16 against Nacional and Racing there were only 0-0 draws that in both series ended up advancing through the penalty shootout.
That is to say, Boca’s undefeated record has lasted 15 games, with 18 goals scored and only 2 goals conceded. An impressive streak of matches considering how difficult the CONMEBOL international competition is.
Will Boca be able to show its superiority against Palmeiras in the semifinals of the 2023 edition?
