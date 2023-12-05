The situation in Boca has worsened noticeably since the loss in the final of the Copa Libertadores, in extra time against Fluminense, which meant the end of the dream of winning the seventh title in this tournament. Since that day in Rio de Janeiro, Jorge Almironthe coach chosen by the football council, left his position, the team was eliminated from the Argentine Cup in the semifinals against Estudiantes de la Plata and could not qualify for the 2024 edition of the Copa Libertadores so they will have to play the Copa Sudamericana next season.
In the midst of this situation, and waiting for the presidential elections whose protagonists are Juan Román Riquelme and Andrés Ibarra, along with Mauricio Macri, we review the possible XI that the “Xeneize” could have if all the rumors of the transfer market, with the name of Arturo Vidal as the main protagonist.
“Chiquito” was surely Boca’s highest point this year, fundamental to reaching the Libertadores final. He earned his place unquestionably.
Although Santos (Brazil) is interested in Luis Advincula, a club that is close to saving itself from relegation, Luis has 1 year left on his contract and Boca’s intention is to EXTEND IT. He was fundamental in the Libertadores and is very loved by the fans.
Although he alternated good and bad, his balance in 2023 is positive and he will surely start as a starter in 2024, although logically it depends on the coach.
The brave and experienced defender is a fixture to lead Boca’s defense in 2024.
His position is not guaranteed since he arrived recently and had some unconvincing performances, but Barco plays further forward and after Fabra’s role, he appears as a starter in principle.
Arturo Vidal is the main one targeted by Riquelme, if he manages to win the elections. The Chilean midfielder, with a long history in Europe, is 36 years old, is at Athletico Paranaense and is recovering from an injury.
“Román is the one who has to call, he knows. I have a contract here until December,” said the former Barcelona player, who has a relationship with the blue and gold idol.
“I’m delighted to call him, we eat barbecue, whatever. I called him to come at the right time and it couldn’t be done. It’s a pride that they remember me and have the hope of playing for our club. It’s wonderful. That means that “Things are fine,” Román responded.
The man from Rosario has a contract until June 2024 with Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia, but wants to achieve separation from his club, since Boca intends not to pay money for his transfer. The former Valencia, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla player in Spain, among others, has already let the sheikh of the Arab team know and there could be news in the coming weeks. He is 35 years old and wants to retire in Boca.
Called by Javier Mascherano to the Argentina Under 23 team thinking about the Pre-Olympic, Medina is always one of Boca’s highest points, he does not get erased in difficult situations and asks for the ball to go forward, so I do not doubt that he will have his place from the beginning.
It is the little gem that Boca has. The young winger ends his contract in December 2024, and has a market value of 10 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, which would be a very appropriate price for a player of his quality, which is why the clubs in Europe are fighting for him. However, for the moment he remains.
He came to play the Copa Libertadores with Boca and was on the verge of winning the most precious trophy, but in 2024 Xeneize will not compete in the competition: it will play the Sudamericana. However, it seems that “Edi” will stay, and although he did not have the expected performance, they would bench him due to his hierarchy.
Scorer for the club in the year, scorer for the Almirón cycle and scorer for the team in the League Cup and the Argentine Cup. They didn’t buy it for nothing. Miguel Merentiel is one of Boca’s best players in 2023.
