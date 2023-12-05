2023 ended for Boca. Sergio Romero shut the mouth of Argentine football. One of the best years of his career. Archerazo. pic.twitter.com/m6aZhmEqsF — SX (@SANGREXENEIZE) November 27, 2023

“Román is the one who has to call, he knows. I have a contract here until December,” said the former Barcelona player, who has a relationship with the blue and gold idol.

“I’m delighted to call him, we eat barbecue, whatever. I called him to come at the right time and it couldn’t be done. It’s a pride that they remember me and have the hope of playing for our club. It’s wonderful. That means that “Things are fine,” Román responded.