After leaving Racing and Deportivo Pereira of Colombia on their way in the round of 16 respectively, Boca and Palmeiras of Brazil They will collide in one of the two semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, seeking to get into the grand final of the continental competition.
Boca and Palmeiras have registered a total of 12 matches against each other, with a majority of draws (seven) and with the Brazilian team ahead in history by only one game (three victories for “Verdao” and two for “Xeneize”).
The most recent clash between both teams was also for a Libertadores semifinal, that of 2018, where after the 2-0 victory in the first leg (double by “Pipa” Benedetto), Boca tied 2-2 in the second leg and passed round, where River Plate, his classic rival, awaited him. We review the XI of the second leg against the Brazilians.
A mid-distance attempt by Lucas Lima made Rossi shine, with a cover that sparked applause in the Boca stands. Even the goalkeeper who had received countless criticisms in the past had great production in Brazil.
The right back dismantled the rival defense to supply Ramón Ábila for Boca’s first goal in this match.
An avoidable infraction by Izquierdoz against Dudú inside the area brought more suspense to the spectacle, since Gustavo Gómez exchanged the maximum penalty for a goal and made it 2-1 temporarily. Then Benedetto would appear to sentence the series.
The former Gimnasia LP man was the second Xeneize center, despite the fact that many discussed his lack of hierarchy to be there.
The Uruguayan left back was the starter in that Copa Libertadores in Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s team, even in the final against River.
The Boca captain, cautioned as usual, was replaced in that clash at 80 minutes by another reference like Fernando Gago.
The soul of the team, for his sacrifice and his will to ensure that no one surpasses him in the middle of the field. The Colombian won the affection of the Boca fan.
Another sacrificed and valued by the Boca fan: pure Uruguayan determination.
Boca’s peace of mind in that match came when Sebastián Villa recovered a ball in the opposite field, touched Jara and then Ábila’s initial advantage arrived. The Colombian, always fast and spicy.
The 4-1-4-1 formation that Guillermo used served to once again bet on the speed of Villa and Pavón.
Ramón Ábila, known as “Wanchope”, opened the scoring in Brazil to make it 1-0 partial, in the clash that ended 2-2 and that qualified Boca for the 2-0 victory in the first leg.
