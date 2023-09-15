The first feat achieved by Boca Juniors by Carlos Bianchi: the conquest of the Copa Libertadores de América 2000against Palmeiras in Brazil, after 22 years of drought.
“I always said that in football you can have good, average or bad players, but if they are not intelligent it is of no use. That Boca squad had 20 intelligent players,” was the definition chosen by the Viceroy to describe their footballers, who stood in the middle of Morumbí and came out ahead despite how underestimated they had been in the previous round.
After the 2-2 in Argentina, the Boquenses traveled to Morumbí and Bianchi once again showed his incredible power of leadership and inventiveness: as the rival coach Luiz Felipe Scolari had declared that they already felt like champions, the “Virrey” chose to photocopy the news with the rival’s sayings and paste them in the locker room. “I made the photocopies, then I gave them to the prop man, he posted them everywhere, and the players saw them when they entered the locker room,” revealed in an interview with El Grafico.
More news about Boca
The match ended 0-0 and the title had to be decided by penalties. There the figure of Óscar Córdoba emerged, who with his magical hands contained the shots of Faustino Asprilla and the Brazilian defender Roque Junior. In mouth? They all scored: Barros Schelotto, Riquelme, Bermúdez and Palermo. We review the XI.
In the penalty shootout, it was Asprilla’s turn and Óscar Córdoba’s save began to bring Boca closer to the title. Juan Román Riquelme’s goal put Xeneize ahead and the Colombian became a hero by also stopping Roque Júnior’s shot.
Ibarra is the best right back in the history of Boca Juniors, without a doubt. He is essential both in the brand and in the projection. The “Black” later became a blue and gold DT.
The person in charge of ensuring the celebration was Jorge “Patrón” Bermúdez, with his low shot to Marcos’ left post. The ball inflated the net and what for many seemed impossible became a reality. Boca champion of the Libertadores 2000.
“Muro”, who later had a very successful career in Europe, always performed in Boca Juniors, and in this tournament he was no exception.
Arruabarrena was key in the conquest because he scored both goals in the first leg final against Palmeiras, played at La Bombonera.
One of the greatest idols of Boca Juniors for the number of titles he won as a footballer, and for always being a positive reference, without extra-football problems.
Traverso had two spells at Boca and won three local titles (Apertura 1998 and 2000) and (Clausura 1999) and four international titles (Libertadores 2000 and 2001)(Intercontinental Cup 2000) and (Copa Sudamericana 2004). He even admitted that that match against Palmeiras was more important than against Real Madrid.
“The final at Morumbí was a great match. Unlike the fans who had been left with a bittersweet taste after the 2-2 draw at Bomboneray, they did not have as much faith, we went with great enthusiasm because we knew we could win and bring the Copa Libertadores to Boca. Luckily, we were able to do it,” Pepe said about that meeting.
Román scored the second penalty of the series, after the first penalty saved by Córdoba and before the second, which was key for “Xeneize” to be consecrated. Riquelme already demonstrated his magic.
Boca idol for his time as a player, he converted the first penalty of the series.
Martín Palermo’s left-footed shot left the title one step away, although Rogério stretched the suspense of his score a bit. Then Bermúdez would arrive to sentence the story. Boca’s historic scorer contributed his part, as always.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Bocas #formation #Palmeiras #Copa #Libertadores #Xeneize #champion
Leave a Reply