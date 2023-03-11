The draw against Defensa and Justica at La Bombonera last Monday left a bittersweet taste for the Xeneize team as it generated a huge number of dangerous situations but at the same time could not transform all of them into goals. Now, they will have to visit the Florencio Sola Stadium to play against Banfield, who is last, with the aim of maintaining this idea of the game but also of adding three points again. The Professional League match will be played from 9:30 p.m. next Sunday, March 12.
In what was a quiet week for the Ribera team, coach Hugo Ibarra surprised locals and strangers as he announced the team that will take to the field from the start against Taladro in his classic press conference on Fridays. In this he justified the choice of the team based on the performance he gave in the duel against Halcón de Varela in which, despite not being able to win, he left with good feelings and left the xeneizes fans alone.
“The same team comes out, we won’t make changes or anything. Because of the confidence that the group gives me every day, they themselves, the players, know that you give them the shirt and they return that responsibility and confidence on the pitch.”
– Ibarra in Press Conference
Therefore, the same 11 starters that started last Monday’s game will come out with a tactical scheme that will be a 4-3-3.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Bruno Valdez, Nicolás Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero
strikers: Luca Langoni, Dario Benedetto, Sebastian Villa
