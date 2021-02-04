The Professional Football League presented the second edition of a tournament under its orbit. And Boca will try to add a new trophy to its showcases after having become champion in the Diego Armando Maradona Cup.

Those led by Miguel Ángel Russo, who went through a turbulent and eventful last week, will have a chance to add a third championship in a row. In addition to the title against Banfield in San Juan, they had lifted the trophy in the already forgotten Super League that they snatched from River in the final sigh.

Boca will occupy Group B of the First Division competition, which will have two zones of 13 teams. Of course, the 12 matches will be played against the rivals of their band plus an interzonal that will be the classic against River. Precisely, that match will take place on Sunday March 14 at La Bombonera.

The groups of the new Cup.

Boca’s complete fixture

DATE 1: GYMNASTICS (L)

DATE 2: NEWELL’S (V)

DATE 3: SARMIENTO (L)

DATE 4: VÉLEZ (V)

DATE 5: RIVER (L)

DATE 6: WORKSHOPS (L)

DATE 7: INDEPENDENT (V)

DATE 8: DEFENSE AND JUSTICE (L)

DATE 9: UNION (V)

DATE 10: ATLÉTICO TUCUMÁN (L)

DATE 11: HURRICANE (V)

DATE 12: LANÚS (L)

DATE 13: BOARD OF TRUSTEES (V)

The complete fixture of the Professional League Cup.

How will the tournament be played?

The best four of each group will access the quarterfinals: there the crosses will be between zones (1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3) and will be played on neutral courts. Unlike the last contest, this time the points will count towards the averages, although there will be no decreases. Also, the championship, which begins on February 12, will be counted as a national cup.