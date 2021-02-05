“They touch one of us, they touch us all”. That, it is known, is the conclusion reached by the Boca players. The anger of the campus is for the mistreatment of the Soccer Council headed by Juan Román Riquelme. They also look askance at coach Miguel Angel Russo for subordinating himself too much to the leaders. There is also no fine tuning between the coaching staff and those who manage football at the club: they demand more audacity to plan the matches. So, Mouth is abuzz and this Saturday appears as a key day for the near future.

It is that the cast that Russo leads will play a friendly against Talleres en Casa Amarilla and the presence of the staff of the Soccer Council is expected. Will there be photos of Riquelme? Will there be talks with the players? Will indifference reign? Any of the scenarios is possible.

The internal crisis in Boca exists and it is sonorous because the club’s sounding board is very large. It is true that a little problem is a problem in either of the two great teams in Argentina, but the conflict is there and it is the protagonists who show it through their spokesmen on duty.

That is why the video that Vice President Mario Pergolini published on his Instagram account was at least striking. “Well, after a long time, here we are. Coming back. I came to look, to see if there were problems. It seems not. I’m going to have to look on TV to see problems”, Pergolini said as he filmed himself entering the Candy box.

Smile time. Pergolini, Ameal and Russo, during the signing of the contract. (Photo: @BocaJrsOficial)

Jorge Amor Ameal, Pergolini and the rest of the leaders are supporting actors in this intern. They did not even get too bothered by the photo that circulated between Carlos Tevez and Daniel Angelici. “I don’t mind the photos. I’m interested in what Carlitos is doing with us. We are all very well. Everything that happened, happened. That photo doesn’t change anything.”Ameal explained at the time.

The open dispute is between the squad and the Soccer Council, while the coaching staff was isolated and targeted. It will be necessary to see without in the next days a luck of armed peace.

Carlos Tevez and Carlos Izquierdoz are the leaders of the group, those who lead the way. It has a majority of followers in the establishment. Although not everyone thinks the same. On the front side is the immaculate Juan Román Riquelme who plays from the altar: Jorge Bermúdez, Raúl Cascini and Marcelo Delgado walk through the mud of the day to day, quite clumsily. That is why the biggest discomfort of the players is with the Pattern, the Mosquito and the cello: they are the ones who put the body to abuse.

Tevez and Izquierdoz are the leaders of the dressing room. Photo: Sebastiao Moreira / POOL / AFP)

The soccer players were accumulating anger until they said enough. The first straw that began to fill the glass was when Tevez was branded a former player. With the script well studied, all the members of the Soccer Council came out to repeat the phrase in the media. Tevez was not so bothered by the words of Delgado and Bermúdez, with whom he never had a relationship: he felt the dagger from Cascini, whom he considered a friend. Then the Buffarini episodes were added, Pol Fernández, Sebastián Villa, the internal criticism that they allowed to transcend after the match with Santos and the audio of Bermúdez whipping the Apache.

The final straw was the Council’s reprimand of the campus for the various interviews given to the media, especially those of Tevez and Eduardo Salvio. “I’m old enough for them to come and say when I can speak and what I have to say”, he released Charlie Brown. What followed was a meeting and the conclusion “They touch one, they touch all“.

And Miguel Angel Russo is the man who is alone and waits. The coach is no longer untouchable for the Council: they demand more audacity and reproach him for the attitude of the team in the series against Santos for the Copa Libertadores. There are even those who claim that Riquelme and his sides asked the DT for more minutes from Cardona, Zárate and Zambrano. What will be the starting team that will stop before Talleres in the first friendly?

The players also got tired of some of Russo’s attitudes. They understand that he always plays for the Council and never for the squad. The DT agreed to hang up Pol Fernández, running Julio Buffarini from the starting team and also taking the captain’s belt from Cordoba, the one chosen by the group for when Tevez is not there.

He spent a busy week in Boca, which wears off between internal fights. What will happen this Saturday? Will the fire subside or will they keep throwing wood at it?

