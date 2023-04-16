On Date 12 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca faced Estudiantes (LP) at La Bombonera, in what was the first home game at that stadium for Jorge Almirón, who had become the brand new coach “Xeneize” the day before, with a 0-1 defeat against San Lorenzo.
The blue and gold team fell again for the same result: 1 to 0, in this case with Mauro Boselli’s “Pincha” goal, who showed that the Law of Ex is still stainless. Next, we will review what is coming to Almirón’s team, which must quickly reverse the situation with positive results.
It will be Boca’s debut at home in this new edition of the Copa Libertadores. Almirón’s team must get the three points against one of the Colombian teams in the tournament and for what was done in the initial match against Monagas in Venezuela.
It will be a very demanding match for Almirón’s team since the Gigante de Arroyito is not an easy place to get the three points despite the irregular present of the team led by Miguel Ángel Russo.
It will be the first match in a very important series for the club and to the credit of Jorge Almirón. This will be a very hot match due to the recent clashes between the two (two trophies that the Academy raised against Xeneize).
The most complicated match for the Ribera team in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores as they will face a great from Chile and as a visitor. This match will be the last of the first round of the group stage of the maximum continental tournament.
The great Superclásico of Argentine soccer. The game that usually marks a before and after in the season. The most exciting and expected meeting on the planet.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
RIP PEREIRA
|
4/18
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
23/4
|
17.00
|
LPF
|
RACING
|
4/30
|
17.00
|
LPF
|
COLOR COLOR
|
3/5
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS
|
RIVER
|
7/5
|
17.30
|
LPF
#Bocas #calendar #games #defeat #Estudiantes
Leave a Reply