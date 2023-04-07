After the 3-0 victory against Barracas Central on the ninth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, which keeps it in eighth place in the local competition, Boca Juniors had to focus on what will be the debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
The “Xeneize” of Mariano Herrón, who is leading temporarily while Juan Román Riquelme and the rest of the leaders look for a replacement after Hugo Ibarra’s dismissal in office, traveled to Venezuela to visit Monagas. The result was 0-0 in a tie with a taste of defeat and where the Argentine team was left with 9 footballers after the expulsions of Valdez (40′) and Roncaglia (86′).
Next, we will review the Boca calendar: what is coming both internationally and in the domestic tournament. With the continuity of Herrón or already with a new coach?
A meeting that is doing well for Xeneize since Sabalero could not defeat him in any of the last three games they played against each other. The record obviously favors the blue and gold team with 47 wins, 16 draws and 17 losses. Sunday April 9, 9:30 p.m.
This will be a very special classic since the Cyclone is going through a very good moment, perhaps the best in recent years, and hopes to continue maintaining this streak against an irregular Boca. Obviously, there is still a lot of tournament to be played but this will be a transcendental match for both teams. Wednesday April 12, 4:30 p.m.
It will be a very difficult match for Xeneize since they have few days off compared to the match with San Lorenzo. The Pincha team is going through an irregular moment in this 2023 campaign. Saturday, April 15, 7:00 p.m.
The blue and gold team will be local for the first time in this edition of the Libertadores vs Deportivo Pereira, from Colombia, at La Bombonera. His rival is currently in position 12 out of 20 teams in the Colombian tournament. It will be on April 18.
Even with a day and time to be confirmed, “Canalla” will be the home of “Xeneize” in the always difficult Gigante de Arroyito. This will be prior to the Boquense visit to Colo Colo, on May 3, for date 3 of the Copa Libertadores, in Chile.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
TOURNAMENT
|
COLON
|
9/4
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
SAN LORENZO
|
12/4
|
16.30
|
LPF
|
STUDENTS
|
4/15
|
7:00 p.m.
|
LPF
|
RIP PEREIRA
|
4/18
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
