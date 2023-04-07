#Mouth| You also know your calendar of the following dates of the #Professional League:#Mouth:

Date 10 (9/4) vs Colón 9:30 p.m. (L)

Date 11 (12/4) vs San Lorenzo 4:30 p.m. (F)

Date 12 (15/4) vs Estudiantes 7pm (L) pic.twitter.com/Ujjv1PlCgz

— Soccer Solution ⚽⚽ (@SoluFut_) March 31, 2023