After a short break for the FIFA datethe Professional League CupHe returned for his 12th date, so now there are only two days left until the end of the regular phase of the First Division of Argentine soccer tournament, where four clubs from each of the two zones will go to the eliminatory playoffs, until knowing to the champion.
In a new classic, Boca received San Lorenzo, in a duel where both desperately needed victory since they were outside the classification zone. The result was in favor of Xeneizedespite starting out losing to the Cyclone. Just at minute 9, Cristian Lema He committed a penalty against the Paraguayan Adam Bareiro, with the latter converting it to put the visit forward. However, the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani achieved the tie at 42' when enabled by Christian Medina. Already at 84', Miguel Merentiel was in charge of sealing the somersault for flush Blue and gold in fourth position of the Zone B with 19 units, clinging to their chances of being in the final phase of the contest.
Next, we review what is coming up for Diego Martínez's team on the calendar.
Wednesday, April 3 – Nacional Potosí vs Boca – Date 1 – Copa Sudamericana
He Xeneize He met his rivals South American Cup 2024 in the draw held. Will debut against Potosi National, in the height of Bolivia. He Pampa Biaggiothe club's Argentine coach, palpitated the crossing with Boca at the 3,885 meter height of the stadium Victor Agustín Ugarte.
“Boca is always a candidate in whatever cup it is in. We will try to prevail at the height. They are going to have a bad time and feel suffocated. It is already difficult to go to La Paz and here in Potosí there are almost 500 meters more,” he warned.
Sunday, April 7 – Newell's vs Boca – Date 13 – LPF
This will be the last trip that the cast of Diego Martinez in the penultimate date of the League Cup. Not only is it a complicated match, but it has as an extra condiment the fact that they will face Ever Banegaa player who repeatedly came close to returning to the Xeneizeeven more so in this last transfer market, however, chose the Leprosy.
Tuesday, April 9 – Boca vs Sportivo Trinidense – Date 2 – Copa Sudamericana
The humble Paraguayan team will have the great opportunity to visit The Bombonera and will seek to make history by achieving some point. Mouth They should have no problems beating this rival, but we know that it is football and anything can always happen.
To be confirmed – Boca vs Godoy Cruz – Date 14 – LPF
Last date of the League Cup and Mouth will have to face a Tomb which so far is leading the way, with one of the most consistent performances of all the teams. On the other hand, it is a meeting that, if the Xeneize does things well, it will define which rival they will face in the quarterfinals. This meeting is likely to be on Sunday, April 14.
