In a new classic, Boca received San Lorenzo, in a duel where both desperately needed victory since they were outside the classification zone. The result was in favor of Xeneizedespite starting out losing to the Cyclone. Just at minute 9, Cristian Lema He committed a penalty against the Paraguayan Adam Bareiro, with the latter converting it to put the visit forward. However, the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani achieved the tie at 42' when enabled by Christian Medina. Already at 84', Miguel Merentiel was in charge of sealing the somersault for flush Blue and gold in fourth position of the Zone B with 19 units, clinging to their chances of being in the final phase of the contest.

Next, we review what is coming up for Diego Martínez's team on the calendar.

BOCA TURNED IT OVER AND KEPT THE CLASSIC With goals from Cavani and Merentiel, Xeneize beat San Lorenzo 2-1. Important victory thinking about qualifying for the next phase.

PLAYING AGAINST BOCA IS SOMETHING HISTORICAL. Pampa Biaggio, coach of Nacional Potosí, spoke about how special it is to face Xeneize in CONMEBOL Southamerican.

“Boca is always a candidate in whatever cup it is in. We will try to prevail at the height. They are going to have a bad time and feel suffocated. It is already difficult to go to La Paz and here in Potosí there are almost 500 meters more,” he warned.