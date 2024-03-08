Boca welcomes Racing to La Bombonera to play matchday 10 of the League Cup on Sunday, March 10. Starting at 9:30 p.m. with the refereeing of Pablo Echavarría, Diego Martínez's team will go in search of victory with his people.
The Xeneize technical director still does not have a defined team throughout the tournament, between injuries and physical fatigue due to starting positions, he had to rotate on several occasions in only nine dates of this cup. However, there are players who, regardless of the team's performance or results, have earned a place in Boca's eleven and in 90min we will tell you who they are.
If he had already been playing well, his level in the superclásico ended up establishing him as one of the keys to this Boca team. They give the team the game they need, he has great vision and knows how to manage the half-court.
Boca's best addition. He assists, he converts, he is one of the players who converts the most danger and he not only earned his place, but he also won over the people at a time when the Xeneize public is very demanding. It is an ideal match for a footballer like Zenón.
He is clearly Boca's most consistent player, not only this season but he has long demonstrated that he maintains a stable level, he earned his place in the starting eleven and when he arrives in the area he does not forgive.
The Uruguayan comes with a blocked goal, despite the three goals he scored against Belgrano and it is a great opportunity to once again show that he is a born scorer. Beyond that, there are players who do not need to score goals to demonstrate their quality and Cavani is one of them.
Diego Martínez already said it, it is like the old traditional flyers. He contributes a lot of game, he is versatile, he has been having great performance games and he is establishing himself as a starter to face Racing. Without a doubt, one of the highest and most productive points of Boca.
