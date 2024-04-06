After what was the long and tedious trip to Potosí (Bolivia), where they drew goalless against Nacional in their debut for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, Boca Juniors must quickly turn the page and focus on the final stretch of the regular phase of the Professional League Cup 2024, seeking to get into the eliminatory playoffs to aspire for the title.
Although they are temporarily out of the qualifying zone, they still have a game to play (vs Estudiantes), and now they will have the chance to face Newell's Old Boys, who are currently third in Zone B. We review Boca a's five key players hours of the meeting that will be this coming Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m. local time.
Goalkeeper Brey, who has great recognition for his performance in reserve, will have to take charge of the xeneize goal. He is clearly a key player, because of the responsibility he carries and because he comes from being the figure against Nacional in Potosí. More and more consolidated.
He will have a special game because of his past in Rosario Central. He has a lot of technique, he moves forward well and he is strong on the mark.
Until now, since his arrival in Mouth, has not had a bad or poor performance, in fact, quite the opposite. His present goes from lowest to highest, he strengthens every day and currently he is the best on the team.
The interesting forward had been key with his scoring income in previous seasons. Now he must recover his level, but he has already shown that he has something special. He has a new chance.
The “Beast” has just scored against San Lorenzo, where he entered in the second half, and is already loved by Boca fans for his ease in scoring and his sacrifice.
