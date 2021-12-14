After drawing 1-1 in regular time, Boca Juniors defeated Barcelona 4-2 on penalties and became champion of the Maradona Cup. Xeneize turned it Exequiel Zeballos while that of the culé box, with controversy -previous hand-, was of Ferran blanc.
Next, we review the unoxuno scores of the starting eleven of the Xeneize:
Agustín Rossi (5): He had no drawbacks on the arc and was unable to do much either in a very strong shot by Blanc to make it 1-0. He won the game once more from penalties.
Luis Advíncula (4): had a complacent party, with little presence in attack. He left at 62 minutes for Zambrano.
Carlos Izquierdoz (5): He stopped some attacks from the air and land – suffered by Dani Alves – but he could not avoid Blanc’s shot to make it 1-0. Correct.
Red Mark (4): He always gives us A lo Boca mischief that has already cost him expulsion more than once. He could have scored the goal of the game.
Frank Fabra (7): He improved significantly in the second half with climbs up the quality left lifeline. When you want it is top.
Sebastian Villa (6): he stole a ball at sheer speed that could have ended in a goal and not much else. The fans ask for his departure. Incredible.
Agustin Almond (5): From the beginning, he played for the fan. Face to the Arabs and super aesthetic tunnel. Against Barca it is double. Passed.
Jorman Campuzano (3): he got tired of making inconsequential passes to the back. When Varela left and entered, the team improved. Gestures
Juan Ramírez (4): once again he was the footballer who received the most fouls. But he no longer plays something else, he is one more.
Edwin Cardona (2): He did not enter the game at any time and was annihilated due to his physical condition. They want him to go now.
Luis Vazquez (5): it had some flashes that surely caught the attention of the observers, scouts, present. It did not reach the goal.
