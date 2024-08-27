A survey conducted from August 23 to 25 shows that Bocalom has 44% and Marcus Alexandre, 43%; the margin of error is 3 percentage points

A survey released by Quaest on Monday (Aug 26, 2024) shows that, in the dispute for the City Hall of Rio Branco (AC), the current mayor, Tiao Bocalom (PL), has 44% of voting intentions, and the former mayor Marcus Alexander (MDB), has 43%. Both candidates are technically tied within the survey’s margin of error, of 3 percentage points.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented) for the 1st round:

Tiao Bocalom (PL) – 44%;

Marcus Alexander (MDB) – 43%;

Emerson Jarude (New) – 5%;

Janilson Leite, known as Dr. Jenilson (PSB) – 2%;

blank/null votes – 4%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 2%.

The survey was conducted by Quaest from August 23 to 25, 2024. A total of 704 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Rio Branco. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number AC-04219/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$83,940. The amount was paid by Radio TV of Amazonas LTDA / Amazon Network Radio and Television.

The study also tested the spontaneous scenario – one in which the candidates’ names are not presented to the interviewees. Here are the results:

Tiao Bocalom (PL) – 28%;

(PL) Marcus Alexander (MDB) – 24%;

(MDB) Jarude (New) – 2%;

(New) Dr. Jenilson (PSB) – 1%;

(PSB) Others – 0%;

Blank or null – 0%;

They don’t know or don’t prefer to give an opinion – 45%.

