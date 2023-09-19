As it should be, Boca is thinking and putting all its focus on the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras, but some leaders, who are confident of being re-elected in this year’s elections in Xeneize, are already thinking about what It will be 2024 for the riverside team and they are thinking about names to reinforce the team currently led by Jorge Almirón.
So much so, that in the last few hours, according to journalist Manuel Olivari, Boca would have closed its first reinforcement for the next season if there were no inconveniences. This would be Alan Franco, a central defender who is barely 26 years old. Franco came out of the San Telmo youth ranks but was quickly recruited by Independiente where he finished the youth divisions and allowed him to add his first minutes in the First Division. With the Avellaneda team he played 128 times in which he scored a goal but he was a necessary participant in Rojo’s last great international title, such as the 2016/17 Copa Sudamericana in which they ended up defeating Flamengo at the Maracaná Stadium.
After this event, the defender began to be sought by teams outside Argentina and made the decision to go to MLS soccer to play for Atlanta United, a team that had many Argentines at the time. At the Georgia Stadium club he did not feel completely comfortable with United States soccer even though he played quite regularly and decided to return to South American soccer to play for São Paulo, one of the biggest teams in Brazil. .
Alan Franco, in optimal physical condition, is a firm center back with good aerial play and very solid in all defensive aspects. His arrival to the Xeneize team will obviously be conditional on what happens in the presidential elections that will be held once Boca’s participation in all its football activities for the 2023 season has ended.
