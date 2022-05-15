After the 0-0 tie in regular time, Boca Juniors forced Racing to penalties and defeated them 6-5 thanks to the hands of Agustín Rossi who stopped Enzo Copetti’s shot and Alan Varela who took charge of the last shot of twelve Steps.
That being the case, the Xeneize He is already beginning to think about the final that he will have to face in the domestic competition and also in the Libertadores groups against Corinthians.
The team directed by Sebastián Battaglia will have action again next Tuesday 9:30 p.m. when i play against Corinthians in The Bombonera for the fifth date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores. Meanwhile, for the domestic contest, he will face the winner of the semifinal between Tigre and Argentinos Juniors on sunday 22 May at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
only in the end there will be extra time of 30 minutes if the match ends in a draw and, in case parity persists after extra time, the champion will be known after penalties.
So much in the quarterfinals as in the semifinals only the shots from the twelve steps were established when there was equality after the 90 regulation minutes. Boca benefited thanks to Agustín Rossi’s master’s degree in this instance.
#Boca #won #penalties #Racing #League #Cup #final #play
