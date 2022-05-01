For the penultimate date of the League Cup, Boca Juniors defeated Barracas Central 2-0 in La Bombonera and gave coach Sebastián Battaglia a cold cloth of calm, who was in the eye of the storm: a place in 4th was guaranteed final of the local contest.
Darius Benedict scored a brace, with a great scissor goal included, and pole Fernandez he returned to play loose in the midfield and rounded off a great performance -he delivered an assist-. Now everything is happiness. But…
The fans and journalists know that the most important thing is the Copa Libertadores. We review what is coming to the Xeneize And who would he play against in the next phase…
The team directed by Sebastián Battaglia will have action again next Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. when i receive alwaysready for the third fourth day of the Copa Libertadores. We remember that, so far, Boca is in last place in Group E and therefore is forced to add three.
Meanwhile, the next Sunday plays for the last date of the League Cup against Tiger with the peace of mind of already being classified to the next phase.
Due to the victory against HandsomeBoca finished on Saturday in the second place from Group B of the League Cup with 24 units. This is how he secured his passage to the 4th finals even though he knows that he will not be able to leave the area first because he has already clung to the Rat Prick over there.
Just like Estudiantes de La Plata, Boca Juniors is classified to the 4th finals of the Professional League Cup and -until now- they would face Newell’s by Old Boys in the next phase. Accessible opponent? It comes from losing to the weak San Lorenzo de Almagro.
The psyche of the Boca fan does not go through a balance, of course. One day he wins and the level of happiness is at the top and the next he falls and his life is full of doubts. Luckily, this Saturday they will be made of a smile: Boca won and Darío Benedetto shone. How did they react on Twitter to the madness of Pipa? Look!
