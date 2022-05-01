Darius Benedict scored a brace, with a great scissor goal included, and pole Fernandez he returned to play loose in the midfield and rounded off a great performance -he delivered an assist-. Now everything is happiness. But…

The fans and journalists know that the most important thing is the Copa Libertadores. We review what is coming to the Xeneize And who would he play against in the next phase…

Meanwhile, the next Sunday plays for the last date of the League Cup against Tiger with the peace of mind of already being classified to the next phase.

