For the twelfth date of the League Cup, Boca Juniors defeated Central Córdoba 2-1 in Santiago del Estero and gave coach Sebastián Battaglia a cold shoulder, who was in the eye of the storm. Eduardo Salvio scored a double and everything is happiness. We review what is coming to Xeneize and how it is positioned…
The team directed by Sebastián Battaglia will have action again next Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. when you visit Corinthians for the third day of the Copa Libertadores and the Saturdayfor the domestic contest, at 20:00 against Barracas Central. Will he be able to establish himself in the top four? Or will he suffer until the end?
Due to the victory against Ferroviario, Boca finished the day in the second place from Group B of the League Cup with 21 units. Thus it is four points from Rat Prickleader of the contest, and waiting for the competitors Tigre and Aldosivi who still have to play.
The psyche of the Boca fan does not go through a balance, of course. One day he wins and the level of happiness is at the top and the next he falls and his life is full of doubts. Luckily, this Saturday they will be made of a smile: Boca won and Eduardo Salvio shone. But there was also criticism of Marcos Rojo for irresponsibility and much more. How did they react on Twitter? Look!
