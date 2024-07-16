Boca Juniors He encountered an atypical and unexpected problem before this Wednesday’s match, against Independent of the Valley for the round of 16 of the South American Cup.
Coach Diego Martínez will not be able to count on the four signings which has been incorporated so far for the first leg in Ecuador. The institution announced this through a statement published on Monday night.
“The Club Atletico Boca Juniors would like to inform all members and supporters that today Conmebol has notified that players Gary Medel, Tomas Belmonte, Brian Aguirre and Milton Giménez have not been enabled due to a time difference between the two countries.. For this reason, the four players named will not be part of the play-off against Club Independiente del Valle. As always, we want to inform everyone with the truth in order to share the day-to-day movements of our Club,” reads the statement posted on Boca’s social networks.
The big problem is that Boca has four players on loan to the Argentine national team that will compete in the Olympic Games and is currently preparing in Paris: Leandro Brey, Ezequiel Fernandez, Kevin Zenon and Cristian Medina, which makes the losses of reinforcements even more noticeable.
The coach will have to design the formation with young players or players who were already part of the squad. Martínez had been rehearsing with Sergio Romero; Luis Advincula, Lautaro Di Lollo, Marcos Rojo and Lautaro Blanco; Belmonte, Medel, Milton Delgado, Aguirre; Miguel Merentiel and Edinson Cavani. From that cast, he will now have to replace three names.
Jabes Saralegui could take on the role of the former Lanús player. Mauricio Benitezwould enter for the Chilean Medel; and Lucas Janson He would move to the left, in the role that the former Newell’s player was going to play.
