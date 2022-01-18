Boca started the preseason on the right foot. Due to goals from Diego “Pulpo” González and Exequiel “Changuito” Zeballos, they beat Colo Colo 2-0 and consolidated as leader of Group A of the Summer Tournament.
The second match will be played against Universidad de Chile, which lost 2-1 on the first date against Colo Colo.
Date: friday january 21
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Brazil, Chile, and Argentina time), 1:00 a.m. (Spain), 6:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium
The match will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS PREMIUM and by Star+ , so to watch it You must first contract the cable service and then add the Argentine soccer pack. If you are already a client of a cable operator, you can sign up on their official pages: cablevision, DirecTV, Telecentre. The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Mouth: Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Gastón Ávila, Frank Fabra; Diego Gonzalez, Alan Varela, Juan Ramirez; Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Orsini and Sebastian Villa.
University of Chile: Galindez; Andia, Casanova, Carrasco, Morales; Moya, Seymour; J. Fernandez, Aránguiz; Munoz, R. Fernandez.
