Mouth is sweet. Jorge Almirón’s team qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Racing on penalties in the Quarterfinals in a series that was hard-fought and exhausting for both teams but ended with Xeneize in high spirits. Now, they must straighten the course in the League Cup after the loss against Sarmiento in Junín where Boca presented an alternative team thinking about the duel against the Academy last Wednesday. For this reason, the match against Tigre for Date 3 will be key to changing this scenario.
The defeat against Sarmiento was hard, not because of the fall itself, but because of the ways in which it happened, since this was one of Boca’s worst displays since Almirón became their coach a little less than 6 months ago. Now, they will seek to recover against a victorious Matador that has suffered 2 falls in the first two days and that included the arrival of Lucas Pusineri as the new coach.
Here we present the entire preview of the duel between Boca and Tigre:
In which stadium is it played?
Date: Sunday September 3
Location: Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 10:30 p.m. in Spain, 6:30 p.m. in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 5:30 p.m. in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 4:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 3:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Yael Falcon Perez
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (you must have contracted the Soccer PACK)
streaming online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies and the Soccer PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
Xeneize is going through one of the best moments of its last years in terms of spirits. A team with important players that opened the way in the Copa Libertadores. Now, he will be able to have some matches in the League Cup to strengthen his team for the duels with Palmeiras. It is expected that he will continue to recover Luca Langoni and a possible big addition for the semifinals.
What is the latest Tigre news?
El Matador is going through a difficult moment since a new coach arrived in Lucas Pusineri and he is without knowing the victory so far in the 2023 League Cup. He will go for recovery and a hit at La Bombonera.
Possible formations:
Mouth (4-3-3): J. Garcia; Weigandt, Figal, Valentini, Saracchi; Bullaude, E. Fernandez, P. Fernandez; Zeballos, Cavani, Janson.
Tiger (4-3-1-2): S. Rojas; M. Garay, R. Rojas, B. Luciatti, S. Prieto; L. Menossi, S. Prediger, A. Castro; J. Paradela; T. Badaloni, B. Armoa.
Betting tip – Boca vs Tigre
Xeneize will maintain their momentum and will be left with a 2-0 victory to continue their good momentum.
