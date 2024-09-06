Beyond the last triumph for Professional League in view of Rosario Central by 2 to 1, it is clear that Mouth Juniors is not having a good time, with Diego Martinezhis coach, questioned and with several important players injured in the face of this transcendental duel against Workshops in Cordoba for the Argentine Cup.
Boca will play against Talleres Saturday, September 7th Starting at 20:00 local time, in the last round of 16. In the quarterfinals, the game is already waiting Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata.
He Xeneize comes to this Cup match after eliminating North Central already Admiral Brown in the round of 32 and round of 16, respectively, and will face an opponent who has an old acquaintance making his debut on the bench: Alexander Cacique Medina will have his second stint at the club as coach.
City: Mendoza, Argentina
Stadium: Argentine Malvinas
Date: Saturday, September 7th
Schedule: 20:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 17:00 in Mexico, 01:00 in Spain.
Referee: Andrés Merlos.
This match can be followed on TV from the official channel of the competition: TyC Sports. As for streaming, you must have contracted a cable operator and look for TyC Play.
Diego Martinez and Boca will have to face this match with several important absences: Luis Advincula, Miguel Merentiel, Marcelo Saracchi (called up to their national teams for the Qualifiers) and Edinson Cavani, Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Gary Medel (with various discomforts) are out due to injury. Juan Barinaga He could make his debut on the right side and Leandro Brey will occupy the arch.
After the departure of Walter Ribonetto, Alexander Medina He returned to lead the team and before the Xeneize It will be his re-debut on the bench. He also has several absences: Matias Catalan and Bruno Barticciotto were called to the selection of Chili; Miguel Navarro to that of Ecuador; Juan Camilo Portilla to that of Colombia due to the injury of Jefferson Lerma; and Blas Rivero to that of Paraguay. In addition, it is unknown whether the injured players will be fit. Alejandro Martinez and Juan Rodriguez.
MOUTH: Brey; Barinaga, Lema, Anselmino, Blanco; Aguirre, Pol Fernández, Medina, Zenon; Gimenez, Zeballos
WORKSHOPS: Herrera; Benavidez, Portillo, Suárez, Riveros; Portillo, Moyano, Galarza, Botta; Barticciotto, Girotti
Boca will win by 2 to 1.
