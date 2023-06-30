Now, with the qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores assured, and as first in Group F, Boca will focus its efforts on finishing in the best way in the Professional Football League (LPF) with the main objective of not having They will have to suffer with qualifying for the 2024 international cups and for that they will have to start by winning the match against Sarmiento corresponding to Date 22.
Almirón’s team is having a poor performance in the tournament and this is partly due to the weak start with Hugo Ibarra, but also because the new coach could not clearly capture his idea of the game in the squad despite the fact that he already He has been in the Ribera club for more than 2 months.
Now, his team must add three points and this is all you need to know about the duel against Sarmiento de Junín:
Where is Boca vs Sarmiento played for Date 22 of the Professional Soccer League?
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina
Date: Sunday June 2
Where can you see Boca vs Sarmiento on Date 22 of the Professional Soccer League?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (you must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (also with the Soccer Pack).
What will be the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
strikers: Juan Ramirez, Miguel Merentiel
Xeneize finished the match without injuries and this is very positive news considering that they have a large number of them on the squad. It should be mentioned that against Monagas, Martín Payero played his last match with Boca since his loan with Middlesbrough expires and he must return to England. Marcos Rojo is expected to be part of the concentrates and can add minutes if the game is in favor of Almirón’s team.
What will be the possible formation of Sarmiento?
Goalkeeper: Sebastian Meza
defenders: Gonzalo Bettini, Manuel Garcia, Juan Manuel Insaurralde, Franco Sbuttoni, Gabriel Diaz
midfielders: Jean Rosso, Emiliano Mendez, Sergio Quiroga
strikers: Lucas Melano, Luciano Gondou
Match forecast:
Mouth 2-0 Sarmiento
