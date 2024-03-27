After a short break due to the FIFA date, the League Cup is now ready to return on its 12th date, so there are only three days left until the end of the regular phase of the First Division tournament of Argentine soccer, where Four clubs from each of the two zones will go to the eliminatory playoffs, until the champion is known.
In a new classic, Boca will host San Lorenzo: both desperately need victory since they are outside the qualifying zone, but at the same time the gap is very short with those who are entering the next phase. We review all the previous ones.
At what time and where is Boca vs San Lorenzo played?
Date: Saturday, March 30th
Location: La Boca, Argentina
Stadium: The Bombonera
Schedule: 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 14:00 in Mexico and 21:00 in Spain.
Referee: Nazarene Arasa
More news about Boca
How can you watch Boca vs San Lorenzo?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
“Chiquito” Romero and “Pol” Fernández will be evaluated this Tuesday upon returning to training, to see if they can be considered for the classic. Diego Martínez waits for those selected to define the team, taking into account especially the cases of Advíncula and Medina, potential starters in the coach's mind, but he will try to put all the best that he considers he has.
What is the latest news from San Lorenzo?
Adam Bareiro, center forward of the “Ciclón”, will arrive rested for the classic against Boca, due to the suspension of the friendly between Paraguay and Russia.
Possible formations
Mouth: Rosemary or Brey; Advíncula, Motto, Red, White; Blondel, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Zenón; Merentiel and Cavani.
San Lorenzo: Altamirano; Luján, Romaña, Campi, Braida; Giay, Insaurralde, Irala, Ferreira, Barrios; Bareiro.
Forecast
They will tie 1 to 1: the “Ciclón” will hit first in the initial phase, but in the second half Cavani will put the final tie.
#Boca #San #Lorenzo #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #League #Cup
Leave a Reply