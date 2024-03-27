❌ At the weekend, Godoy, an Aldosivi player, hit Vadalá de Alvarado. No foul or penalty was charged.

🔎 The referee? Nazareno Arasa, today appointed by AFA to lead Boca vs. San Lorenzo, Saturday in La Bombonera.

