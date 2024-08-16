In the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca faced Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 and beat them 1-0, with a goal from Edinson Cavani, in one of the key matches of the semester. Now they will have to face San Lorenzo, in one of the classics of the Argentine Professional League. We review the preview.
City: La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: The Bombonera.
Date: Sunday, August 18
Schedule: 14.30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 13.30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 12.30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 11.30 in Mexico, 19.30 in Spain.
Referee: Pablo Echavarria.
This match can be watched on TV from the official TNT Sports Premium channel, so you will need to have cable and the football package. As for streaming, it can be watched on Fubo TV.
The team had the big news of Ignacio Miramón, the latest signing who is expected to make his debut with the Boca jersey against Ciclón, and Marcos Rojo, who did not play in the Copa Sudamericana (he was benched) because he was at his physical limit. Lucas Janson participated as a starter in the center forward position, which caught the attention not only because he is not a regular in that sector but also because of the absence of Milton Giménez, who entered yesterday against Cruzeiro.
Boedo’s team travels to Belo Horizonte to face Atlético Mineiro in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores (1-1 in the first leg), a match in which they will have to offer 100% performance to have a chance of winning the series. Romagnoli will put substitutes here.
MOUTH: Leandro Brey; Nicolas Figal, Aaron Anselmino, Marcos Rojo, Marcelo Saracchi; Tomas Belmonte, Ignacio Miramon, Augustin Martegani; Ezequiel Zeballos, Lucas Janson and Brian Aguirre.
SAN LAWRENCE: To be confirmed. With one key training session left, Matías Reali, the star against Mineiro, Iván Leguizamón and Eric Remedi will be left out of the starting line-up, although they will be concentrated waiting for their moment on the bench. Jhohan Romaña, Nahuel Barrios and Andres Vombergar They would be the ones who would be included in the initial formation.
Boca will win 2 to 1.
