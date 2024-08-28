Boca’s current situation is not good. What happened last week, when it was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana vs Cruzeiro, Now the domestic tournament is added.
Por day 12 of the Professional League 2024, those led by Diego Martínez went to La Plata and barely managed a 1-1 draw against Students.
Boca will play against Rosario Centralon Saturday, August 31, starting at 9:00 p.m. local time, for matchday 13 of the 2024 Argentine Professional Soccer League.
Then, he will play against Workshops for the 2024 Argentine Cup in the round of 16 of the tournament where they have just eliminated Central Norte and Almirante Brown. There is no official date yet, but it will be confirmed by the organization in the next few hours.
City: La Boca, Argentina
Stadium: The Bombonera
Date: Saturday, August 31st
Schedule: 21:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:00 in Mexico, 01:00 in Spain.
Referee: Jorge Baliño.
This match can be followed on TV from the official ESPN Premium channel (you must have the service subscribed). As for streaming, the Star +, Flow and Telecentro Play platforms will broadcast the match, although you must also have subscribed to the cable service of the different companies and the PACK Fútbol.
Lautaro Blanco, Having received five yellow cards, he will miss the match against his former club in the 13th round of the Professional League; and Milton Gimenez He will also have to serve a suspension date since he was expelled vs Estudiantes. And Cavani? Being optimistic about his recovery, Boca are aiming for him to get some minutes against Racing in Avellaneda, on the weekend of September 15.
Matías Lequi was confirmed as Rosario Central’s coach. The former defender, who started as interim, will permanently replace Miguel Ángel Russo. He comes from winning 1-0 against Atlético Tucumán.
MOUTH: Romero; Medel, Lema, Anselmino; AdvinculaZenon; Medina; Fernandez; Martegani; Merentiel and Zeballos or Janson.
CENTRAL: Broun; Colonel, Barbieri, Quintana, Sandez; Ibarra, Martinez; Gomez, Malcorra, Campaz; and Copetti
Boca will win, 2 to 1.
