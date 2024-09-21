River Plate defeated Boca Juniors away by 1-0 in the Argentine soccer superclassic that was played on Saturday afternoon at La Bombonera before some 55,000 spectators, on the fifteenth date of the Professional League.

Manuel Lanzini (19) scored the only goal of the afternoon for the celebration of the ‘Millonario’, who was superior in the development and kept three points that allow him to continue in the fight for the championship. On the contrary, the defeat is a very hard blow for

Boca vs. River. Photo:AFP Share

Boca, which began to say goodbye to the League, and lost for the first time at La Bombonera after eleven months.

The match ended with a controversial action in stoppage time, when referee Nicolás Ramírez resorted to VAR and disallowed a goal for Boca due to a handball by Milton Giménez (90+6).

Scandal with Romero

Boca fans at La Bombonera. Photo:AFP Share

At the end of the match, tensions between Boca players and their fans were high. Goalkeeper Chiquito Romero lost his temper when he heard the insults and went straight to the stands to confront some fans.

His teammates tried to stop him, but the goalkeeper was disoriented. To make matters worse, the Boca fans also fought among themselves, between those who insulted and those who defended the team.

The episode was reminiscent of the scandal at the Copa America when Uruguayan players took to the stands to confront Colombian fans.

