The last Sunday Boca Juniors returned to the path of victory in the Argentine Professional League Cup by beating Belgrano 3-2 in La Bombonera thanks to a hat trick from Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, despite goals from Lucas Passerini and Matías Marín, but he quickly returned to play “Xeneize” and fell as a visitor in Santa Fe, against Unión, 1 to 0 and with a worrying performance.
Sixth in the standings, with 13 points, they will now face Racing Club in a classic for date 10 of the contest. The “Academy” has one more point than its rival, 14, but is also outside the qualifying zone for the playoffs. Let's go with the previous one.
At what time and where is Boca vs Racing played?
Date: Sunday March 10
Location: La Boca, Argentina
Stadium: The Bombonera
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 6:30 p.m. in Mexico and 1:30 a.m. in Spain.
Referee: Pablo Echavarria
How can you watch Boca vs Racing?
TV channel: TNT Sports Premium or ESPN Premium, to be confirmed (with the Soccer PACK contracted)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
“I'm not worried, I'm busy. We played the worst game. The team lacked fluidity and freshness. We faced a rival who proposed duels and it was difficult for us to resolve them, Unión was superior in that part. In the second half she evened out, but we never managed to play as we would have liked. I feel like it was our worst game and when you don't play well it's fair that you lose.“said Diego Martínez, the coach. Marcos Rojo and Guillermo Fernández They can return, but surely they will not be starters.
What is the latest Racing news?
Leonardo Sigali could return to the starting lineup in Racing ahead of the classic against Boca, since Agustín Almendra will not be there due to injury, and Gustavo Costas is analyzing placing Santiago Sosa in the midfield alongside Bruno Zuculini. Baltasar Rodríguez, Leonel Miranda and Juan Nardoni are the other names that emerged to replace the former Boca.
Possible alignments
Mouth: Sergio Romero; Lucas Blondel, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Valentini, Lautaro Blanco; Jabes Saralegui, Jorman Campuzano, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenón; Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel.
Racing: Arias; Colombo, Sigali, G. Basso; Solari, Zuculini, Sosa, Rojas; Quintero; A. Martínez, R. Martínez
Forecast
Racing will recover and win 2 to 0: Zuculini and Maravilla Martínez, the goals.
