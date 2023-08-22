On Wednesday, August 23, for the first leg quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores de América, Boca Juniors will face Racing in one of the most attractive duels that this competition presents, between two of the most important Argentine clubs.
Boca arrives after eliminating Nacional from Uruguay, while the “Academy” did the same against Atlético Nacional, from Colombia. We review the previous one of this confrontation.
In which stadium is Boca-Racing played?
Date: Wednesday August 23
Location: La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: La Bombonera Stadium
Hours: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Wilton Sampaio
How can you see Boca-Racing?
In Argentina, the match between Boca and Racing can be seen on FOX Sports and Telefé. In the first case, you must have contracted the cable. For the second, only with access to the TV you will be able to see it since it is an air channel.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Sergio Romero will return to the title under the three sticks instead of Javier García, in addition to Luis Advíncula, Frank Fabra, Valentín Barco and Pol Fernández, who rested in the debut in the Professional League Cup.
What is the latest racing news?
Without the presence of Roger Martínez due to injury, the Academy coach defines his replacement and the approach he will make in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Surely Romero will play in his place.
possible formations
Mouth: Romero, Advíncula, Rojo, Figal, Fabra, Medina, Pol Fernández, Zeballos, Barco, Merentiel and Cavani.
Racing: Arias; Rubio, Sigali, Piovi; Martinera, Almond, Moreno, Rojas; Juanfer Quintero, Romero and Ojeda.
Forecast
Boca will win 1-0, with a goal from Merentiel.
