The 2023 season of Argentine soccer begins with the particularity that the first game of this is the same one with which 2022 ended. Boca and Racing meet again at the premiere of the new campaign. The particularity of this match is that it will be held in Abu Dhabi as part of an AFA agreement with the intention of promoting Argentine soccer in Arab territory.
Boca begins this 2023 season with the confirmation of Hugo Ibarra as its official technical director after the interim that ended with the conquest of the Professional League. At this time, the only incorporation of the Xeneize team is the Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdez who will not be available for this game and he did not lose any of his important players for this first semester. As for the preseason, he played only two friendly matches against Independiente and Everton de Chile and in both they equalized 0-0.
On the Academy side, Gago’s team comes to this match with a little more football experience, since they played a series of friendly matches against Bolívar from Bolivia, Colo Colo and Racing from Montevideo. He brought in Maxi Moralez (who shone in the MLS with New York City FC), Juan Nardoni (from Unión) and the Chilean winger Óscar Opazo but suffered the loss of two of his most important players, Enzo Copetti (he left Charlotte of MLS) and Carlos Alcaraz (who emigrated to Southampton of the Premier League).
In the event that the match ends in a draw, there will be an extension and if equality persists throughout the 120 minutes, the title will be defined from the penalty point. It is worth clarifying that this meeting has an official character and will count as one more star in the history of each institution in case of victory.
Town: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Stadium: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
Day and time: Friday, January 20 at 12:30 p.m. (ARG)
Referee: fernando rapallini
VAR: Hector Paletta
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports
live streaming: You must have the paid service of DirecTV Go.
Boca injury news
The squad in charge of Hugo Ibarra is complete and in optimal physical condition to face this match. The only one not available for this match is Marcos Rojo who suffered a torn ligament towards the end of the season and is recovering.
Racing Injury News
The only injured players on the Academy squad are Emiliano Vecchio and Lionel Miranda. Both suffered ligament damage late in the season and are recovering. The rest of the squad is at the disposal of Fernando Gago.
Possible mouth formation
Goalkeeper: Romero
Defenders: Advíncula, Figal, Roncaglia, Fabra
Midfielders: Varela, G. Fernandez, Romero
Forwards: Villa, Benedetto, Langoni
Possible Racing formation:
Goalkeeper: Gaston Arias
Defenders: Pillud, Sigali, Piovi, Insua
Midfielders: Moreno, Moralez, Gomez, Cardona
Forwards: Hauche and Romero
Boca vs Racing prediction
It will be a classic match at the beginning of the season where interruptions and little game dynamics will be the trend of the match. The Academy arrives with more soccer filming and at a better time, which is why it is the favorite to lift the title. Will be 2-1 in favor of Racing within 90 minutes.
