Local football returns after a 15-day hiatus after what was the consecration of River in the Professional League 2023. Now, Boca, who is thinking about the quarterfinal duels of the Copa Libertadores against Racing, opens his participation in the League Cup with a very interesting duel against Martín Palermo’s Platense. It should be mentioned that Xeneize has to add units in order to qualify for the Copa Libertadores 2024 since they did not do a good LPF and, in case they do not win a title this semester, this would be the only way to enter the international tournament more important of South American football.
Jorge Almirón finds himself in a dilemma knowing the situations around the Ribera team with the participation in the Quarterfinals and that he cannot leave out the local tournament for the qualification to the Cups. While Martín Palermo’s team, which will return to the Bombonera again, is one of the teams that played the best in the LPF and hopes to be one of the great surprises of this tournament.
Next, we present the entire preview of the duel between Xeneize and Squid
In which stadium is Boca vs Platense played?
Date: Friday August 18
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 01.00 (Thursday) in Spain, 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 6:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: fernando espinoza
How can you watch Boca vs Platense?
TV channel: TNT Sports Premium (you must have contracted the Soccer PACK)
streaming online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies and the Soccer PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
Clearly, the spotlight within Almirón’s squad is focused on the Copa Libertadores. Facing this match, the coach plans to put a mix between starters and substitutes that would allow some players who arrived in this transfer market like Lucas Janson or Ezequiel Bullaude to debut. In addition, this is added to the fact that Luca Langoni is already training with his teammates and could add minutes in this debut for the League Cup.
What are the latest news from Platense?
El Squid is getting ready since it carried out a mini-preseason during these 15 days of stoppage with the aim of making the club led by Martín Palermo the protagonist. In addition, it should be noted that the club is close to closing a historic sale like that of Marco Pellegrini to AC Milan, which would pay 5 million euros.
possible formations
Mouth: J. García, L. Blondel, B. Valdez, N. Valentini, M. Saracchi, E. Fernández, J. Campuzano, E. Bullaude, L. Janson, E. Zeballos, D. Benedetto.
Platense: R. Macagno, M. Jacquet, I. Vázquez, M. Pellegrino, J. Infante, F. Baldassarra, J. Cacciabue, I. Rossi, S. Marcich, R. Martínez, N. Servetto
Betting tip – Boca vs Platense
Despite putting a mix between substitute and starting players, the hierarchy of their squad will weigh more and Boca will keep the three points at this start of the 2023 League Cup.
