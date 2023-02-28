Boca is having a very particular start to the 2023 season since it is not achieving the necessary regularity to compete in the local tournament but little by little it is achieving it thanks to some good recent results (consecutive victories against Platense and Vélez). Now, they will have the opportunity to lift the first title of the year against Patronato for the Champions Trophy after the defeat against Racing in the debut match of this season.
The Ibarra team agreed to this decisive match after having won the 2022 League Tournament while the Paraná team came to this match after having won the first title in its history: the 2022 Argentina Cup. Quite a historic event for the team that ended up being relegated at the end of last year despite its great campaign in the championship that Xeneize won.
It should be noted that the Patrón eliminated, by penalties, the blue and gold team in the Semifinals of the most federal tournament in the Argentine Republic. Likewise, in the match corresponding to the domestic tournament, the red and black team also won, but on that occasion it was by a resounding 3-0.
TV channel: ESPN Premium (you must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (also with the Soccer Pack).
Xeneize did not suffer injuries or major problems after the victory against Vélez at the José Amalfitani Stadium. The main news around Mundo Boca is about the possible modifications and ownership of Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa for this match.
El Patrón has no news regarding his squad but the main drawback is that he could not win in any of his four appearances so far in the First National tournament (3 draws and 1 loss).
Hugo Ibarra’s team will bring out their entire hierarchy and win their first title in 2023 in Santiago del Estero. The final result will be 3-0.
