After the away win against Atlético Tucumán, Boca Juniors will seek to get into the semifinals of the Argentine Cup next Wednesday when they face Patronato in Santiago del Estero. This will be the debut of Sebastian Battaglia in a knockout clash as DT of the Xeneize. Will you become a specialist?
Then I met all information of the coming confrontation …
Date: Wednesday, September 22
Where: Unique Mother of Cities Stadium of Santiago del Estero
Hour: 21.30 (ARG, BRA), 00:30 (ESP), 18:30 (MEX)
The shock will be broadcast by TyC Sports, in a limited way, because they are only hired by the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. In case you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: TyC Play is a good option.
Mouth: Agustín Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sández; Diego González, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramírez; Aaron Molinas; Norberto Briasco and Luis Vázquez. DT: Sebastián Battaglia.
Patronage: Matías Ibáñez; Leandro Marín, Rolando García Guerreño, Oliver Benítez, Lucas Krupsky; Gabriel Gudiño, Fabio Vázquez, Franco Leys, Nicolás Delgadillo; Sebastián Sosa Sánchez and Junior Arias. DT: Iván Delfino.
The Xeneize has the task of keeping undefeated against him Pattern: they met 7 times, 6 wins and 1 draw. The last match was 1-0, in favor of Boca, for the 2021 League with a goal from Luis Vázquez.
